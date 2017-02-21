RSS
Mary Piering
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee Ballet Gets Ready for ‘Alice (in wonderland)’
Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more
May 10, 2016 4:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Great Night for Dancers
No pointe shoes appeared on the Pabst Theatre stage during “Genesis,” the Milwaukee Ballet’s international competition for emerging ballet choreographers. The dances in the program were thoroughly contemporary in more
Feb 13, 2013 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
