Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins Auditions in Racine
I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more
Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
When a Statue Comes to Life…
Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more
Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A.J. MacDonald A&E Feature
Mary Poppins at the Palace Theater
There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Greater Tuna' Arrives at Sunset Playhouse
Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Mary Poppins and the Blues Brothers
Touring Broadway shows tend to promote themselves more heavily when tickets go on sale than when they actually open. So ask the average person who has seen advertising what’s at the Marcus Center right now, they’re likely to tell you West Side S.. more
Feb 18, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee