RSS

Mary Poppins

I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more

Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

alicewilsonstatuemain.jpg.jpe

Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more

Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A&E Feature

There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Touring Broadway shows tend to promote themselves more heavily when tickets go on sale than when they actually open. So ask the average person who has seen advertising what’s at the Marcus Center right now, they’re likely to tell you West Side S.. more

Feb 18, 2012 11:58 AM Theater

blogimage13086.jpe

When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage10833.jpe

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES