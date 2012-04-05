RSS

Mary&Rsquo;S Wedding

blogimage8131.jpe

The Summerfest schedule is taking shape quickly. This afternoon the festival announced another crop of 2012 performers, which includes some regulars (The Roots, Thievery Corporation, O.A.R.), some boomer staples (ZZ Top, Kool and the Gang, Chicago.. more

Apr 5, 2012 7:45 PM On Music

Taking advantage of the same rule that allowed Russell Wilson to come to UW from NC State last season, quarterback Danny O'Brien will be transferring from Maryland to Wisconsin andwill not have to sit out a season.The Badgers were once again in a.. more

Apr 4, 2012 2:58 AM More Sports

Why? Why can't this be a fully staged show? I would absolutely LOVE to see former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel in a fully-staged production of David Mamet’s Oleanna. I’ve read the play a few.. more

Mar 28, 2012 8:54 PM Theater

blogimage8131.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (B,Tod... more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8127.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (B,Tod... more

Sep 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8101.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (B,Tod... more

Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8069.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (B,Tod... more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES