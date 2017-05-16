Mary Sussman
Turning Milwaukee into a Garden
Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more
May 16, 2017 4:04 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Urban Beekeeping Playing a Vital Role in Milwaukee's Ecology
Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Taps Water Technology's Growing Potential
Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Farmers Union Nurtures Urban Growers
Milwaukee Farmers Union is seeking ways to make urban farming more efficient, sustainable and profitable. more
Jul 11, 2017 3:15 PM Mary Sussman Eat/Drink
What's on Tap at the App Brewery?
A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM Mary Sussman News Features
UWM Astrophysicists Open New Windows on the Universe
More than 100 years ago, Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational rays. Now, astrophysics working the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which has a branch at UW-Milwaukee, have been able to detect b... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:58 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments