Mary Sussman

news1_alicesgarden.jpg.jpe

Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more

May 16, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 1 Comments

beekeepingnews2.jpg.jpe

Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features 1 Comments

watercenter.jpg.jpe

Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 1 Comments

milwaukeefarmersunion.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Farmers Union is seeking ways to make urban farming more efficient, sustainable and profitable. more

Jul 11, 2017 3:15 PM Eat/Drink

appbrewery.jpg.jpe

A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM News Features

uwm-ligo.jpg.jpe

More than 100 years ago, Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational rays. Now, astrophysics working the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which has a branch at UW-Milwaukee, have been able to detect b... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:58 PM News Features 1 Comments

