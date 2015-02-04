By Mary Weaver Chapin
Hear IshDARR Toast His City on "Vibe"
Milwaukee wiz kid IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handful of knock-out tracks and a very promising EP, recorded when he was just 17 years old. It was hard, of course, not to fixate on his age: Each of those tracks came with the implicit .. more
Feb 4, 2015 10:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MAM's Must-See 'Posters of Paris'
Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Prints of Warrington Colescott: A Catalogue Raisonne, 1948-2008 (University of Wisconsin Press), by Mary Weaver Chapin
Warrington Colescott’s 1949 arrival at UW-Madison as an art instructor coincided with a rising interest in high cultural circles for his medium of choice, printmaking. The extensive and profusely illustrated catalog of his work by Milwaukee... more
Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books