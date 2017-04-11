Mason Street Grill
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Year, New Digs: Renovations Happening all Around Milwaukee's Food Scene
As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more
Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha
It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more
Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Birth of a Nation Redux
White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more
Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Day Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Eve Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brian Regan
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee Benefit Concert
Two of Milwaukee’s biggest active alternative-rock bands show their support for the social justice organization Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) tonight by playing a benefit event for the,Today in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee