Mason Street Grill

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Brew City Booze

It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more

Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more

Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Two of Milwaukee’s biggest active alternative-rock bands show their support for the social justice organization Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) tonight by playing a benefit event for the,Today in Milwaukee more

May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

