Mass Shootings

We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM News Features 4 Comments

Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more

Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant “Stuff happens.... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

