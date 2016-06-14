Mass Shootings
We Stand in Solidarity with Our LGBT Family and Friends
We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando.
Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
Stopping Everyday Acts of Terrorism
Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder?
Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
That Mass Murder Stuff That Happens
Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant "Stuff happens....
Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
"When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn't sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features