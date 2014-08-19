RSS

Masterful: The red carpet rolled out at the Broadway Theatre Center celebrating the opening of Master Class, followed by a VIP 40th anniversary celebration in the more

Aug 19, 2014 10:02 PM Around MKE

Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more

Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM Theater

MilwaukeeChamber Theatre’s season-openingproduction of Master Class is a perfectly enjoyable drama. AngelaIannone will doubtlessly be praised quite a bit for her performance as operalegend Maria Callas teaching students at the end of her caree.. more

Aug 11, 2014 2:12 PM Theater 1 Comments

“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more

Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM A&E Feature

Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

