Master Singers Of Milwaukee
Shakespeare Celebration with Bard & Bourbon
William Shakespeare was baptized in April of 1564.He died in April of 1616. April is as good as any month in which to celebrate the life and works of the man. One of two celebrations going on Apr. 16 is Bard & Bourbon's Lovers & Fighters. .. more
Apr 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Songs for Contemporary Voices
The Master Singers of Milwaukee open their season with a concert of vocal music called “Darkness, Light and Life.” more
Oct 20, 2015 6:42 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Master Singers Spotlight Milwaukee’s Ethnic Roots
In their season finale, “A Grand Heritage: Celebrating the Cultures of Milwaukee,” Master Singers of Milwaukee survey the city’s multicultural heritage through folksong, art song, madrigals and more. more
May 26, 2015 7:40 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Master Singers Celebrates 40 Years
Master Singers of Milwaukee, one of the city’s premier community choirs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary and Music Director Eduardo García-Novelli has lined up a series of unique concerts for the season that begins Nov. 1-2. García-Nove... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Folliard Gallery Captures ‘The Laughter of Trees’
Arizona artist Robert D. Cocke merges landscape and still life in oil paintings that interpret the poetic phrase “the laughter of trees.” His solo exhibition “Robert D. Cocke: The Laughter of Trees,” opened in Milwaukee this month more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts