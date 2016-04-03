RSS

Master Singers Of Milwaukee

William Shakespeare was baptized in April of 1564.He died in April of 1616. April is as good as any month in which to celebrate the life and works of the man. One of two celebrations going on Apr. 16 is Bard & Bourbon's Lovers & Fighters. .. more

Apr 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Master Singers of Milwaukee open their season with a concert of vocal music called “Darkness, Light and Life.” more

Oct 20, 2015 6:42 PM A&E Feature

In their season finale, “A Grand Heritage: Celebrating the Cultures of Milwaukee,” Master Singers of Milwaukee survey the city’s multicultural heritage through folksong, art song, madrigals and more. more

May 26, 2015 7:40 PM Classical Music

Master Singers of Milwaukee, one of the city’s premier community choirs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary and Music Director Eduardo García-Novelli has lined up a series of unique concerts for the season that begins Nov. 1-2. García-Nove... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:46 PM Off the Cuff

Arizona artist Robert D. Cocke merges landscape and still life in oil paintings that interpret the poetic phrase “the laughter of trees.” His solo exhibition “Robert D. Cocke: The Laughter of Trees,” opened in Milwaukee this month more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

