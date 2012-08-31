RSS

Masterpiece Mystery

<p> Inspector Kurt Wallender (Kenneth Branagh) moves into his country dream house and before the boxes are all unpacked, his dog digs up a human skeleton in the backyard. And then, a woman's body washes up on a nearby shore. “Do you think this i.. more

Aug 31, 2012 11:54 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The television franchise surrounding British crime novelist Colin Dexter keeps growing. Last Sunday saw the U.S. premiere of “Endeavour,” a prequel to the long-running “Morse.” This Sunday comes the first in the latest four-episode series ba.. more

Jul 2, 2012 11:41 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The man who would became the curmudgeonly Inspector Morse, among the most popular of recent British television detectives, is a troubled 20something in the new PBS Masterpiece Mystery, “Endeavour.” The somewhat gangly youth is in his first da.. more

Jun 23, 2012 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more

May 4, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM I Hate Hollywood

Julia McKenzie has played the English spinster sleuth in recent installments of the popular British series “Agatha Christie's Miss Marple” with the quiet good sense one has come to expect. In a new episode, “The Pale Horse,” Marple is dra.. more

Jul 4, 2011 11:36 AM I Hate Hollywood

Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

And so yes, it’s timefor you’s to elect Art Kumbalek as your next governor. I and ,Art for Art's Sake more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Awitty, flexible player who allows his guitar to take unexpected turns, Noy isjoined on Schizophrenic ,CD Reviews more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more

Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

