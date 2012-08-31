Masterpiece Mystery
Wallender Returns
<p> Inspector Kurt Wallender (Kenneth Branagh) moves into his country dream house and before the boxes are all unpacked, his dog digs up a human skeleton in the backyard. And then, a woman's body washes up on a nearby shore. “Do you think this i.. more
Aug 31, 2012 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lewis is Back
<p> The television franchise surrounding British crime novelist Colin Dexter keeps growing. Last Sunday saw the U.S. premiere of “Endeavour,” a prequel to the long-running “Morse.” This Sunday comes the first in the latest four-episode series ba.. more
Jul 2, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Young Inspector Morse
<p> The man who would became the curmudgeonly Inspector Morse, among the most popular of recent British television detectives, is a troubled 20something in the new PBS Masterpiece Mystery, “Endeavour.” The somewhat gangly youth is in his first da.. more
Jun 23, 2012 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Young Sherlock
<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more
May 4, 2012 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Masterpiece: Case Histories
<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Agatha's Pale Horse
Julia McKenzie has played the English spinster sleuth in recent installments of the popular British series “Agatha Christie's Miss Marple” with the quiet good sense one has come to expect. In a new episode, “The Pale Horse,” Marple is dra.. more
Jul 4, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Saloonatics
And so yes, it’s timefor you’s to elect Art Kumbalek as your next governor. I and ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Oz Noy
Awitty, flexible player who allows his guitar to take unexpected turns, Noy isjoined on Schizophrenic ,CD Reviews more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Welcome to the Holy Land
A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 30 - August 5
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee