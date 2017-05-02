RSS

Masterpiece Theatre

bohdanzachary.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more

May 2, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

<p> The Mitford sisters were upper class Englishwomen between the world wars, wealthy and well connectedsometimes with the wrong sort. Unity Mitford was a friend of Hitler and Diana married Oswald Moseley, the British fascist leader. Nancy, howev.. more

Jun 25, 2012 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Beginning in the 1960s, high-end British television productions began finding an audience in the U.S. through the medium of “Masterpiece Theatre” and other PBS programs. Most of them were adapted from literary sources, whether acknowledged classi.. more

Apr 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage991.jpe

Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew To The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES