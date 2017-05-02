Masterpiece Theatre
Milwaukee PBS Responds to Changing Times and Threatened Budgets
Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more
May 2, 2017 4:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features 6 Comments
Love in a Cold Climate
<p> The Mitford sisters were upper class Englishwomen between the world wars, wealthy and well connectedsometimes with the wrong sort. Unity Mitford was a friend of Hitler and Diana married Oswald Moseley, the British fascist leader. Nancy, howev.. more
Jun 25, 2012 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Obscure Masterpiece
Beginning in the 1960s, high-end British television productions began finding an audience in the U.S. through the medium of “Masterpiece Theatre” and other PBS programs. Most of them were adapted from literary sources, whether acknowledged classi.. more
Apr 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew To The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee