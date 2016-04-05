Masterworks Broadway
The Essential Stephen Sondheim (Masterworks Broadway)
Although other Broadway songwriters have had bigger hits in recent decades, none can compare with Stephen Sondheim for his consistent ability to work marvels within the tradition and pushing American musical theater forward rather than turn... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Album Review: F/i: Venusian Holiday
Released on German labels, the two latest albums by Milwaukeean Richard Franecki’s on-again/off-again assemblage of minor key, mind-expanding noisemakers, F/i, are trips unto themselves. Cosmic Assassin and Venusian Holiday feature keyboard... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:53 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Bye Bye Elvis
Therereally was a generation gap—a gaping chasm—between the rock’n’rollers and theold school entertainers of the previous era. Nowhere was this more evident thanin the 1963 movie Bye Bye Birdie , adapted from a recent Broadway hit... more
Jan 16, 2013 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gentleman Prefer Blondes
Sep 15, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Electric Six w/ The Gay Blades, Millions of Brazilians
Although they created major buzz, with a little help from a red hot Jack White, with the 2003 single “Danger! High Voltage,” Detroit’s Electric Six somehow failed to parlay that excitement into lasting mainstream recognition. It wasn&rsq more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
J. Tillman
If you’re a singer-songwriter looking for a profile boost, there are worse ways to make a name for yourself than joining Fleet Foxes. A late addition to that indie-folk band, joining them on drums shortly after they recorded their breakthro... more
Nov 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee