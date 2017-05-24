Matador
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Interpol to Play the Pabst Theater Nov. 15
The best band of the 2000s post-punk revival until they weren't anymore, Interpol has announced plans for to release a new album in September, El Pintor , their fourth attempt to top their 2002 debut Turn on The Bright Lights (the upcoming album's.. more
Jul 14, 2014 1:19 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nice Nice w/ Tracksmith
The Portland rock duo Nice Nice titled its newest album, out this month on the venerable Warp records, Extra Wow , which seems fitting for a record that doubles down on the sonic spectacle. Without compromising the raw power of their more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee