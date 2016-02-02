Matc
Abele Cut Milwaukee County and Minority Representation on MATC Board
With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses
Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more
Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
MATC Offers 1 Year Medical Assistant Program
Looking for a more satisfying and financially lucrative career?MATC is now offering a one-year Medical Assistant Program. In two short semesters, it's now possible to earn a technical diploma degree through MATC and find a rewarding job in the med.. more
Dec 3, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Boris And Doris On The Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Abele Diminishes Milwaukee County’s Representation on MATC Board
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Watch Gov. Scott Walker Hug Sesame Street Muppets You've Never Heard Of
During the 2014 National Governors Association winter meeting last month, 12 governors took a break from hard politics to film public service announcements for healthy eating, including Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who partnered with "Sesame S.. more
Mar 17, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Estates Breathe Life into the Emo Revival on Their Self-Titled EP
I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more
Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice
Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more
Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
State Skills Gap Myth Gets Shot Down Again
A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Charter School Scheme
In his biennial state budget, Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to set up an unelected, unaccountable charter school board that could establish local charter school boards around the state; these schools would be funded with more
Mar 14, 2013 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
MATC’s Student Restaurant Gets an Upgrade
One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more
Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
2011 Higher Education Guide
www.matc.edu 414-297-6282 Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, te,None more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Badger Hockey Facility Moving Forward
Plans for a dedicated hockey facility that had been on hold due to lack of donations is back on track.The facility will be used for both men's and women's hockey practices and would be a dedicated facility to host women's home games. From the W.. more
Sep 27, 2010 11:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A World of Music
One image among many stands out from year one of Global Union, Milwaukee’s annual world music festival at Humboldt Park. “The last act was Kultur Shock, a Serbian thrash-punk-metal band,” recalls the festival’s creator, Alverno Pre more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Tea Party Backers Koch Industries Donated $15,000 to Scott Walker
Guess those tea parties pay off. According to the latest campaign finance reports, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker accepted $15,000 in PAC money from Koch Industries. Koch, as you know, has funded a mas.. more
Sep 7, 2010 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Lon Michels @ Tory Folliard Gallery
At Tory Folliard Gallery on Friday night three artists opened new exhibitions. The traditional Summer Gallery Night and Day brought William Nichols' snow studded landscapes, Susan Stamm Evans' figurative sculptures and Lon Michels' colorful a.. more
Aug 6, 2010 2:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Packers to wear advertising on practice jerseys
Following an alarming trend, the Packers will be wearing a patch advertising Bellin Health on their practice jerseys when camp opens this week. According to the Journal-Sentinel, Bellin Health has their hands in pretty much every pre-season activ.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports