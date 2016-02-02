RSS

With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM News Features 5 Comments

gingerbread2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more

Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Around MKE

Looking for a more satisfying and financially lucrative career?MATC is now offering a one-year Medical Assistant Program. In two short semesters, it's now possible to earn a technical diploma degree through MATC and find a rewarding job in the med.. more

Dec 3, 2015 10:25 PM Sponsored Content

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more

Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM Around MKE

news_matc.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM News Features 5 Comments

scott walker muppets.jpg.jpe

During the 2014 National Governors Association winter meeting last month, 12 governors took a break from hard politics to film public service announcements for healthy eating, including Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who partnered with "Sesame S.. more

Mar 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

estates self titled milwaukee emo band.jpg.jpe

I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more

Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

vote.jpg.jpe

Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more

Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more

Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM News Features

r-scott-walker-emails-large570.jpg.jpe

In his biennial state budget, Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to set up an unelected, unaccountable charter school board that could establish local charter school boards around the state; these schools would be funded with more

Mar 14, 2013 1:42 AM Expresso

ed.jpg.jpe

Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more

Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Dining Preview

ed.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more

Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18290.jpe

Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

www.matc.edu 414-297-6282 Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, te,None more

Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Plans for a dedicated hockey facility that had been on hold due to lack of donations is back on track.The facility will be used for both men's and women's hockey practices and would be a dedicated facility to host women's home games. From the W.. more

Sep 27, 2010 11:55 PM More Sports

blogimage12305.jpe

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12280.jpe

One image among many stands out from year one of Global Union, Milwaukee’s annual world music festival at Humboldt Park. “The last act was Kultur Shock, a Serbian thrash-punk-metal band,” recalls the festival’s creator, Alverno Pre more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5797.jpe

Guess those tea parties pay off. According to the latest campaign finance reports, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker accepted $15,000 in PAC money from Koch Industries. Koch, as you know, has funded a mas.. more

Sep 7, 2010 7:25 PM Daily Dose

At Tory Folliard Gallery on Friday night three artists opened new exhibitions. The traditional Summer Gallery Night and Day brought William Nichols' snow studded landscapes, Susan Stamm Evans' figurative sculptures and Lon Michels' colorful a.. more

Aug 6, 2010 2:46 AM Visual Arts

Following an alarming trend, the Packers will be wearing a patch advertising Bellin Health on their practice jerseys when camp opens this week. According to the Journal-Sentinel, Bellin Health has their hands in pretty much every pre-season activ.. more

Jul 29, 2010 2:02 PM More Sports

