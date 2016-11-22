RSS

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more

May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Local Music

Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more

May 14, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

In one of the more memorable mid-run gags from “The Simpsons,” Chief Wiggum plants a wire on his informant Bart, planning to record the conversation using a Hootie and the Blowfish cassette. “It’s cheaper than blank tape,” he deadpans... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:39 AM Local Music

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

