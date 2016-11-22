Math Rock
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
YLLA Bend Jazz on Their Mathy Self-Titled Album
Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more
May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Absolutely's Shadowy Sophomore Album, "Cannot Find"
Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Body Futures Offer a Tuneful Spin on Math Rock on "A Complete Divorce."
Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more
May 14, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Worrier's Recycled Cassette Single
In one of the more memorable mid-run gags from “The Simpsons,” Chief Wiggum plants a wire on his informant Bart, planning to record the conversation using a Hootie and the Blowfish cassette. “It’s cheaper than blank tape,” he deadpans... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:39 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Dosh w/ White Hinterland
Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Poi Dog Pondering w/ The Old Ceremony
At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee