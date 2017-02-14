Mathieu Amalric
Iranian Film at Milwaukee’s French Film Festival
This year UW-Milwaukee’s Festival of Films in French celebrates 20 years with 20 films spanning the globe; admission for all films is free. On Feb. 19, catch Poulet aux prunes (Chicken with Plums) at 3 p.m. in the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 13
Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Benicio Del Toro in Therapy
As the Jimmy in Jimmy P , Benicio Del Toro is memorable playing an American Indian homefrom World War II with a host of puzzling symptoms. Plagued by paralyzing headaches,sleep walking and flashing lights, Jimmy is bedraggled and u.. more
Jun 28, 2014 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marjane Satrapi’s Chicken with Plums
Jan 22, 2013 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Henry Rollins
Punk icon Henry Rollins cut his teeth on hardcore music, famously fronting Black Flag and then Rollins Band, but these days he has another outlet for his anger: spoken word. Now a blogger for Vanity Fair and the host of a weekly radio more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: A Breakthrough on Health Care Reform
Whilethere’s still much more work to be done, on Saturday 60 senators—all Dem Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso