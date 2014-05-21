RSS

Matisse

 Did the protagonist called John Locke add aphilosophical dimension to all those workplace water cooler conversations overthe television series “Lost”? If nothing else, “Lost’s” bald-headed enigmalaunched a thousand .. more

May 21, 2014 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

Beginning Oct. 18, Tory Folliard Gallery presents the latest work by renowned artist Eric Aho. Approximately 20 canvases will be on display in “Eric Aho: New Paintings,” as the artist captures the emotion... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:00 PM Visual Arts

There’s no denying the popularity and masterworks of Henri Matisse and Raphael Santi. Although centuries apart, their names signify genius. A pair of exhibitions opening this month at two Midwestern museums affords an opportunity to study t... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

