The Matrix
A Burglar’s Guide to the City
Whencriminal masterminds plot the ultimate heist in Oceans Eleven or The ItalianJob, they are drawing (whether their screenwriters know it or not) form atrue-life archetype. According to Geoff Manaugh’s book A Burglar’s Guide to.. more
Apr 26, 2016 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
William Gibson
Probablyno late 20th century author was more prophetic than William Gibson,the novelist who coined the word cyberspace before the space actually existed.The influence of Gibson novels such as Neuromancer and Count Zero can be seen in T.. more
Oct 7, 2013 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cloud Atlas
Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski siblings were the hottest things in cinema at the end of the last century. Tykwer’s Run Lola Run was an adrenaline-pounding indie breakout and the Wachowskis’ The Matrix is still being... more
Oct 29, 2012 4:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Halloween on Water Street
Celebrate Halloween on Water Street this Saturday. Costume contest at midnight with $500 for 1st place, Packer/Cowboy Tickets for 2nd place and Buck's Tickets for 3rd place. Participating locations include: McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Fitzg... more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pablove Benefit Concert
Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatme more
Jan 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee