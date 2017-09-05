Matt Cook
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fall Theater Preview
Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide