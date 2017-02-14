RSS

Matt Damon

A Cure for Wellness is a horror film that, unfortunately, dribbles out clues to its mystery bit-by-bit, making largely for a watch-checker of a film that lacks a satisfying payoff in exchange for your 146 minutes. more

Feb 14, 2017 4:21 PM Film Clips

Memoriesare coming back to Jason Bourne in bits and shards, many of them flashes ofunpleasant scenes of murder by carefully laid out assassination or in brutalbarehanded confrontations. In the fourth installment of the saga, e.. more

Nov 25, 2016 1:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

Born as the protagonist of aRobert Ludlum page-turner, Jason Bourne became a new kind of cinema superhero.Transformed from a regular guy into a killing machine with extraordinaryphysical power and mental agility, Bourne needed no mask, t.. more

Jul 29, 2016 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

In Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo are three moms who are tired of never saying “no” and living only for their families. Thus, Kunis’ character, together with other moms played by Kristen Be... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:48 PM Film Clips

As National Coming Out Day (Sunday, Oct. 11) approaches, Paul Masterson reflects on the various repercussions of coming out or being outed. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:45 PM Hear Me Out

Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM Film Reviews

Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine  reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me."  more

Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM Home Movies

The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more

Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM Film Reviews

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

 Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more

Aug 23, 2013 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

 In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more

Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the year 2154, Max (Matt Damon) is one of many workers toiling on a ruined planet Earth while the privileged look down upon them from Elysium, an enormous, futuristic space station equipped with every imaginable more

Aug 7, 2013 1:35 AM Film Clips

 TheThree Stooges enjoyed a remarkable run among America’s most enduring—andinstantly recognizable—comedians. Their raucous antics suggest naughty boys inmen’s bodies. The Stooges’ humor was lower brow than most, lacking the pathosof Laurel .. more

Jul 19, 2013 4:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.(I love that the public ge.. more

Apr 24, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

 TheFriday, Oct. 12 release of Argo will mark a new peak for Ben Affleck, acelebrity-cum-reviled Hollywood figure. Affleck became a joke as half of thetabloid couple Bennifer, especially after his sinkhole movie with JLo, Gigli .. more

Oct 8, 2012 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Philip K. Dick was a prolific author who saw the shadowy hands behind the more

Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is known for the quality of the food served by its catering department, its award-winning Dream Dance restaurant and 10 other food venues within the complex. One reason for this is the casino’s Culinary Academy, a pr... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

