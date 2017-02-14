Matt Damon
Film Clips 2.16
A Cure for Wellness is a horror film that, unfortunately, dribbles out clues to its mystery bit-by-bit, making largely for a watch-checker of a film that lacks a satisfying payoff in exchange for your 146 minutes. more
Feb 14, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Jason Bourne Remembers
Memoriesare coming back to Jason Bourne in bits and shards, many of them flashes ofunpleasant scenes of murder by carefully laid out assassination or in brutalbarehanded confrontations. In the fourth installment of the saga, e.. more
Nov 25, 2016 1:37 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Jason Bourne’s Identity Crisis
Born as the protagonist of aRobert Ludlum page-turner, Jason Bourne became a new kind of cinema superhero.Transformed from a regular guy into a killing machine with extraordinaryphysical power and mental agility, Bourne needed no mask, t.. more
Jul 29, 2016 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 7.28
In Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo are three moms who are tired of never saying “no” and living only for their families. Thus, Kunis’ character, together with other moms played by Kristen Be... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Outing for Coming Out Day
As National Coming Out Day (Sunday, Oct. 11) approaches, Paul Masterson reflects on the various repercussions of coming out or being outed. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:45 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The Martian
Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me." more
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 13
Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Monuments Men
The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more
Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Behind the Candelabra
Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more
Aug 23, 2013 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Matt Damon reaches for Elysium
In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more
Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Aug. 7
In the year 2154, Max (Matt Damon) is one of many workers toiling on a ruined planet Earth while the privileged look down upon them from Elysium, an enormous, futuristic space station equipped with every imaginable more
Aug 7, 2013 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
He Stooged to Conquer
TheThree Stooges enjoyed a remarkable run among America’s most enduring—andinstantly recognizable—comedians. Their raucous antics suggest naughty boys inmen’s bodies. The Stooges’ humor was lower brow than most, lacking the pathosof Laurel .. more
Jul 19, 2013 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Good Will for Ben Affleck
TheFriday, Oct. 12 release of Argo will mark a new peak for Ben Affleck, acelebrity-cum-reviled Hollywood figure. Affleck became a joke as half of thetabloid couple Bennifer, especially after his sinkhole movie with JLo, Gigli .. more
Oct 8, 2012 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Adjustment Bureau
Philip K. Dick was a prolific author who saw the shadowy hands behind the more
Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
