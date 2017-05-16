Matt Daniels
First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Performing Arts Weekly: May 11-17, 2017
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Comfortably Classy Jeeves at Chamber
Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more
Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Matt Daniels Once More As Jeeves
Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more
Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Steps at First Stage
First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Stage and the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Many holiday shows, from family friendly tales to hilarious adult comedies, will grace Milwaukee stages this season. One of the former includes First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, adapted from the television special f... more
Nov 18, 2014 10:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset Playhouse Hates Hamlet?
The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more
May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nancy Drew’s Biggest Case Yet
Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
In Tandem's One-Man Comedy
It’s a story about art. It’s a story about communication. It’s a story about the comedy of deep, interpersonal connection. But above all it is a story. In Tandem’s production of the one-actor comedy Chesapeake is well worth seeing because i... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:50 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy of Manners
With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more
Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures Complexity of 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Opens With 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rosencrantz, Guildenstern and Matt Daniels
First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more
Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater