Matt Daniels

firststagebypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Theater

first stage animal farm.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

animalfarm.jpg.jpe

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_renaissance_a.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

theatrereview_milwopera_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more

May 31, 2016 4:09 PM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

curtains_jeevesmct_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more

Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

curtains_jeeves.jpg.jpe

Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more

Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Theater

theater_firststage_rudolph.jpg.jpe

Many holiday shows, from family friendly tales to hilarious adult comedies, will grace Milwaukee stages this season. One of the former includes First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, adapted from the television special f... more

Nov 18, 2014 10:52 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

It’s a story about art. It’s a story about communication. It’s a story about the comedy of deep, interpersonal connection. But above all it is a story. In Tandem’s production of the one-actor comedy Chesapeake is well worth seeing because i... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:50 AM Theater

With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more

Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Theater

There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more

Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Theater

blogimage19569.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more

Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Theater

