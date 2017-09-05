RSS

Matt Flynn

mattflynnbook.jpg.jpe

In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more

Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Books

pearl_jam.jpg.jpe

Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

green bay packers at pittsburgh steelers allen 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more

Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM More Sports

packers at dallas cowboys 2013 eddie lacy.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more

Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM More Sports

packers falcons 2013 recap green bay matt flynn.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more

Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM More Sports

packers lions 2013 thanksgiving game.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports more

Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM More Sports

packers minnestoa vikings matt flynn 10 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more

Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM More Sports

blogimage19647.jpe

It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18021.jpe

Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

To the editors: In response to your article, “Connecting the Dots,” which appeared in the March 4, 2009, issue of the Shepherd Express, I think some clarifications should be made. It seems that one person in particular has needlessly drawn.. more

Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage2950.jpe

As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furthermore Beer and vintage soul music from a The Soul Hole, a DJ who digs up classic Stax cuts, forgotten Hammond orga,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES