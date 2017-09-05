Matt Flynn
The Chinese are Coming in Matt Flynn's Latest Novel
In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more
Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Pittsburgh Steels One Away; Packers fall 38-31
Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more
Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers' Crazy Comeback Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more
Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Keeping Playoff Hopes on Life Support, Flynn and the Packers Survive a Nail-Biter
It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more
Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Lions Gobble Up Yardage in Thanksgiving Day Massacre
The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports more
Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
A Tie is What Counts as Good News for the Packers with Rodgers Out
The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more
Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Not Much to Make Noise About
It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Who the Heck, How the Heck, What the Heck
Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Clarification
To the editors: In response to your article, “Connecting the Dots,” which appeared in the March 4, 2009, issue of the Shepherd Express, I think some clarifications should be made. It seems that one person in particular has needlessly drawn.. more
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Soul Hole
As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furthermore Beer and vintage soul music from a The Soul Hole, a DJ who digs up classic Stax cuts, forgotten Hammond orga,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee