Matt Garza
Matt Garza and the Brewers Pitchers Who Were ‘Just Working on Stuff’
It’s been a long time since Matt Garza has had to compete for a job, and maybe that explains why it doesn’t look like he’s competing this spring. more
Mar 20, 2017 11:05 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
Very Few Brewers Are Locks for Next Year's Opening Day Roster
Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more
Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Matt Garza?
If Matt Garza continues to under-perform, it will be telling to see how David Stearns handles him. more
Mar 14, 2016 4:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Big Questions Loom as the Brewers Kick Off The Spring
Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more
Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Searching For West Bend Silver Linings During the Brewers’ Darkest Hour
Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Brewers On Deck Circle
Love and Hate at the Ballpark
The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more
Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties