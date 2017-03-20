RSS

Matt Garza

garzam.jpg.jpe

It’s been a long time since Matt Garza has had to compete for a job, and maybe that explains why it doesn’t look like he’s competing this spring. more

Mar 20, 2017 11:05 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

carterc16rs169.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more

Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewers.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

garzam15rs075.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

If Matt Garza continues to under-perform, it will be telling to see how David Stearns handles him. more

Mar 14, 2016 4:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

14669926567_6761f4e689_k.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Steve Shupe/Flickr

Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more

Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

sports_jeansegura.jpg.jpe

Brewers.com

Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

1eb83dd9e0466427bacfb475ccc5a85a.jpg.jpe

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES