Matt Griffo
The Comic Piano of Matt Griffo This Weekend
It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more
Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Launches Laughs
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Haggerty Museum of Art Enhanced by ‘Women Donors’
This summer Marquette University continues its centennial celebration of women. The 2009-2010 school year marked 100 years since Marquette became the first Catholic university to admit female students alongside male students. In keeping wit... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts