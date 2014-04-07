RSS
Matt Johnson
St. Vincent @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more
Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Gleefully Consistent World of Matt and Kim
Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more
Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Staying True to Matt & Kim
Matt & Kim keyboardist Matt Johnson knows the duo’s live shows are one of its biggest assets. The concerts have become legendary for the inclusive, participatory vibe he and drummer Kim Schifino create on stage, making more
Nov 7, 2012 11:28 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
