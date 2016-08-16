Matt Kemple
Milwaukee Welcomes the Fringe
Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Drinking With Ghosts at Shakers
It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more
Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more
Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM Eric Engelbart A&E Feature 1 Comments
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces 10th Anniversary Lineup
Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more
Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Ha ha ha! Milwaukee’s Underground Comedy Gets Last Laugh With Do-it-Yourself Approach
Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more
Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing Together Eight Original Plays
It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more
May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Where They Drink
The well-known Milwaukee choreographer enjoys drinking Spotted Cow at this popular Irish pub and restaurant close to the Danceworks Studio. The dancers go as a group after rehearsals or performances more
Sep 25, 2013 1:26 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Comedy Fest in Year Eight
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more
Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Has Milwaukee become a Comedy Mecca?
“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more
Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
A Seventh Helping of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival: The last two days
SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more
Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest Day One
Return To The Fest At A New PlaceThe next annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival takes the stage of ComedySportz this weekend. ComedySportz is in such a strange area of town—that weird hinge between downtown and Walker’s Point that is home to paint a.. more
Aug 5, 2011 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Foreplay Mondays
When You Realize You Know Nothing About Money: Matt Kemple Pt. 4
Only few years after sending head shots out across the country looking for work as an actor, Matt Kemple has founded Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival, become a producer for Pink Banana Theatre and the PR/Marketing Manager for Next Act Theatre.. more
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quitting the Day Job after Three Days: More With Matt Kemple
In this, the penultimate part in the interview with Matt Kemple, the local theatre professional talks about his move to Milwaukee, quitting his day job after three days and some of the groups he’s been involved with. Much like the local music scen.. more
Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comparative Theatre Anatomy: Milwaukee vs. Ohio with Matt Kemple
Ohio native Matt Kemple: the man who started the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is also producer for Pink Banana Theatre and the PR/Marketing Manager for Next Act Theatre. This puts him in an interesting place to see the local theatre scene .. more
Jan 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Degree Is Not Enough: A Talk With Matt Kemple Pt. 1
Ohio native Matt Kemple has been very busy since he first arrived in Milwaukee. The man who started the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival has also been involved in a number of other theatre companies over the course of the past couple of yea.. more
Jan 19, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater