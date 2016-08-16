RSS

Matt Kemple

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more

Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more

Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Milwaukee Comedy

 Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more

Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Comedy

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Theater

It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more

May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

The well-known Milwaukee choreographer enjoys drinking Spotted Cow at this popular Irish pub and restaurant close to the Danceworks Studio. The dancers go as a group after rehearsals or performances more

Sep 25, 2013 1:26 AM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more

Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Theater

“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more

Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM A&E Feature

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more

Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Theater

Return To The Fest At A New PlaceThe next annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival takes the stage of ComedySportz this weekend. ComedySportz is in such a strange area of town—that weird hinge between downtown and Walker’s Point that is home to paint a.. more

Aug 5, 2011 3:53 PM Theater

In the midst of an era in which health care costs have spiraled out of control, the leading Republican candidates for governor have vowed to cut one of the state’s most popular and necessary programs—BadgerCare. In a debate last week, both ... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has played games with voters since being appointed to the position by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum. While Clarke campaigns as a Democrat, he aligns himself with conservatives like President Bus... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 29 Comments

Foreplay Mondays, a weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-fri... more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Only few years after sending head shots out across the country looking for work as an actor, Matt Kemple has founded Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival, become a producer for Pink Banana Theatre and the PR/Marketing Manager for Next Act Theatre.. more

Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

In this, the penultimate part in the interview with Matt Kemple, the local theatre professional talks about his move to Milwaukee, quitting his day job after three days and some of the groups he’s been involved with. Much like the local music scen.. more

Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Ohio native Matt Kemple: the man who started the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is also producer for Pink Banana Theatre and the PR/Marketing Manager for Next Act Theatre. This puts him in an interesting place to see the local theatre scene .. more

Jan 20, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Ohio native Matt Kemple has been very busy since he first arrived in Milwaukee. The man who started the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival has also been involved in a number of other theatre companies over the course of the past couple of yea.. more

Jan 19, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

