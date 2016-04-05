Matt Koester
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cinderella through the Ages
The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kicking the Dickens in Bay View
Alchemist Theatre presents an improv comedy alternative to tired re-mountings of other Christmas shows that dominate many stages. A cast of five perform one hour of improv split into two acts. Act one contains short more
Dec 13, 2012 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy
Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more
Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Change For Youngblood Show
Advanced art forum coming theatrical shows is always interesting. The poster images that a theatre company uses to sell its upcoming season are worked out well in advance of final decisions on set and costuming and such . . . and that's parti.. more
Aug 30, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don't cry for me, Argentina -- just keep sending more wine…
The history of Argentinean wine closely mirrors that of itsneighbor, Chile.Spanish phylloxera ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink