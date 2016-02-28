RSS

Matt Kuhnen

imagniation salesman.jpg.jpe

I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more

Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

theaterrev_lumberjacks.jpg.jpe

As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more

Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Theater

blogimage12533.jpe

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES