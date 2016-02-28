Matt Kuhnen
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Warm Up with the Lumberjacks
As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more
Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee