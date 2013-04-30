RSS

Matt Nathanson

plainwhitetspicture006.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana has revealed several of its 2013 headliners, and they're an eclectic bunch, if not exactly the first acts that spring to mind when you think of all things Italian. The festival's Spiked Island Adult Lemonade Stage will be headlined .. more

Apr 30, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9218.jpe

Raeburn Flerlage was an all around presence in Chicago for many years.He was a radio anno Down Beat ,Books more

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The summer begins to draw to a close this weekend as a number of smaller shows close. This weekend hosts a last chance to see a number of shows before they disappear:SPINNING INTO BUTTER Pink Banana Theatre’s staging of the compelling Rebecca G.. more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1332.jpe

After inauspicious beginnings as a soft-alternative band that regularly contributed their Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES