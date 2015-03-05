Matt Schwader
A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter
Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days.. more
Mar 5, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hamlet’s Best Buddies
Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Michael Muckian Theater
‘Hamlet’ in Spring Green
As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more
Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin’ more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee