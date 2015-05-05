RSS

Matt Tomashek

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

For their latest LP, the Milwaukee emo trio Estates sojourned for a weekend at Hum guitarist Matt Talbott’s studio. more

May 5, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more

May 7, 2013 9:08 PM Local Music

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

