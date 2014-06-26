RSS

Matt Wild

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the gr.. more

Jun 26, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer an even more casual than usual episode as part of WMSE's pledge drive, turning the conversation to one of our favorite things to talk .. more

May 1, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Troy Freund Photography

Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more

Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more

Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more

Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more

Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more

Feb 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more

Feb 5, 2014 10:50 PM On Music

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and.. more

Nov 14, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more

Nov 8, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

Still shocked by Andrew Bogut’s season-ending arm injury, the Milwaukee Bucks soldier on tonight, continuing their drive toward the playoffs with a game against the New Jersey Nets. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From 1989 through 1995 Lincoln T. Beauchamp, Jr., an African-American musician and writer, published a thick journal called the Original Chicago Blues Annual. OCBA included poetry and fiction but focused on interviews with blues and jazz ar... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For William Faulkner, destiny was a grim piper, forcing humanity to dance like puppets to the tune of a broken instrument. Swarthmore English professor Philip Weinstein sets out to find the melody linking the dour tone of the great writer’s... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

