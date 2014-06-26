Matt Wild
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest Safety Measures, Rockesha Post-Morts and Hope for a Brighter Taxi Future
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the gr.. more
Jun 26, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Disclaimer on The Disclaimer
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer an even more casual than usual episode as part of WMSE's pledge drive, turning the conversation to one of our favorite things to talk .. more
May 1, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record
Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more
Mar 18, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Bands That Should (or Shouldn't) Reunite
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more
Mar 13, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more
Mar 6, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye and Milwaukee vs. SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more
Feb 27, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hitching a Ride with Uber and Telling Artists Harsh Truths
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more
Feb 20, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Talking SXSW with Ray Nitti and Kimberlee Laske
Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more
Feb 5, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: R.I.P. A.V. Club Milwaukee
On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and.. more
Nov 14, 2013
Evan Rytlewski
On Music
The Onion To Stop Printing; A.V. Club Milwaukee To Shut Down
The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more
Nov 8, 2013
Shepherd Express Staff
Around MKE
Bucks vs. Nets
Still shocked by Andrew Bogut’s season-ending arm injury, the Milwaukee Bucks soldier on tonight, continuing their drive toward the playoffs with a game against the New Jersey Nets. more
Apr 7, 2010
Shepherd Express Staff
Today in Milwaukee
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more
Mar 23, 2010
Shepherd Express Staff
Today in Milwaukee
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more
Mar 9, 2010
Casey Bye
Album Reviews
Mar 4, 2010
Shepherd Express Staff
Today in Milwaukee
Duet for One
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more
Mar 3, 2010
Shepherd Express Staff
Today in Milwaukee
Talk About the Blues
From 1989 through 1995 Lincoln T. Beauchamp, Jr., an African-American musician and writer, published a thick journal called the Original Chicago Blues Annual. OCBA included poetry and fiction but focused on interviews with blues and jazz ar... more
Feb 23, 2010
David Luhrssen
Books
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010
Shepherd Express Staff
Today in Milwaukee
Becoming Faulkner: The Art and Life of William Faulkner (Oxford University Press), by Philip Weinstein
For William Faulkner, destiny was a grim piper, forcing humanity to dance like puppets to the tune of a broken instrument. Swarthmore English professor Philip Weinstein sets out to find the melody linking the dour tone of the great writer’s... more
Feb 2, 2010
David Luhrssen
Books