Matt Wise
Some links
<a href="http://www.deuceofdavenport.com/2008/02/you-heard-it-here-first.html">This story </a>is from the New York Times and covers my "favorite" former Brewer Matt Wise and his proclivity for being a putz. The best line?<span style="font-style: i.. more
Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Art for Art's Sake
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I captain. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Matt Wise is gone!
Matt wise is gone!December 11, 2007 | 09:40 PMMatt Wise was "designated" for assignment today which was done to clear a roster spot for Eric Gagne. He will be "non-tender" after 10 days and will for all intents and purposes, be released.My di.. more
Dec 11, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bush and Cheney Must Go
The two of those men should’ve beengone a long time ago because of this warmess an Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features