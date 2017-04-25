Matt Zembrowski
Performing Arts Weekly: April 27-May 3, 2017
THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more
Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
St. Thomas More Stages Neverland
Recently it has been announces that local actress/playwright/dramatist Liz Shipe is writing a new play for Theater RED. Bonny Anne Bonny is based on the life of pirate Anne Bonny. From the press release, “ In this fictional tale of her li.. more
Apr 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 5 Comments
Sunset Playhouse’s Spot-On ‘Plaza Suite’
Sunset Playhouse performs Neil Simon’s enduring comedy, Plaza Suite. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset Playhouse’s Spot On ‘Plaza Suite’
Sunset Playhouse performs Neil Simon’s enduring comedy, Plaza Suite. more
Jun 8, 2015 9:26 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
'Plaza Suite' Soon at Sunset
Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy Plaza Suite is a fun, little three-course sitcom. Three different shorts take place in Suite 719 of New York’s Plaza Hotel. A wedded couple revisits what had been their honeymoon suite. A movie producer meets with an old .. more
May 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cinderella through the Ages
The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Things Zembrowski Might Do Onstage
It's a fun name for a show, but it's just another way of saying Matt Zembrowski will be leading a casual concert performance variety show at Soulstice Theatre this coming weekend. The man who so recently played Bing Crosby for the Holidays in.. more
Jun 28, 2012 3:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice Theatre's Summer Schedule
Where as many theatre companies that operate during the regular season take a long nap for the summer, there are those that remain active for a show or two. Soulstice Theatre has been one of those local theater groups that has always had a sh.. more
May 24, 2012 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Angry Young Men's Cavalcade of Blasphemy
The team that brought the world the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show returns to Soulstice this month for another evening of Full Frontal Puppetry. This months doubtlessly offbeat variety show comes with puppets and special guest Matt Zembrow.. more
Feb 29, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Matt Zembrowski For The Holidays
In making out my personal schedule of shows for the coming month, I find local stages awash in holiday cheer. In and amidst shows that are returning from perevious seasons, there are a few shows that only sound like they’re returning from prev.. more
Nov 24, 2011 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ice Fishing Onstage In Elm Grove
There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more
Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rocking The Boat With Off The Wall
I tend to think of Guys amd Dolls as a staggeringly uneven musical. Some of the songs are awful. Some are timeless classics. Some of the story is appallingly bad. Some of it is brilliantly written. When the machinery of any production is fit arou.. more
Dec 18, 2010 4:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fashion in the Clubs
For many who have tasted the exhilaration of a Milwaukee summer, social gatherings and drinking go hand in hand. On the financial end, with such an abundance of taverns, restaurants, brewpubs, and jazz and lakefront festivals for patrons to... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature
Chicken a la Parmiggiana
For 4adults, you will need: 3 wholechicken breasts, halved (6 pieces total), with the skin on and bones andcartilage removed ,Just Cook It more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink
Buckethead w/ Heatbox and Wolff
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head. He also claims to have been raised by chickens. His difficult and dense progressive metal riffs have earned th... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Maestros del Joropo Oriental
The waltz was once as pervasive as rap is today, and took unexpected turns as it penetrated the world far from the salons of Vienna. In Venezuela the waltz mutated into joropo, a relentlessly up-tempo genre played on string instruments. Ma... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Food Crawl
Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
John Scofield and The Piety Street Band
Jazz guitarist John Scofield has built up a remarkable resume over the years, collaborating with musicians like Phil Lesh, Herbie Hancock, Medeski Martin & Wood and Miles Davis. Playing on three albums with Davis in the ’80s opened doors fo... more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee