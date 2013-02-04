Matt
Soundgarden @ The Eagles Ballroom
Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more
Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
New Band, Same Juliette Lewis
Eccentric actress Juliette Lewis is no long with her band the Licks, but she wasted no time forming a new project: the very Licks-like New Romantiques, which teased some forthcoming material last night as SXSW. The shtick is unchanged: Juliette ca.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Repertoire
Aftera hiatus, Milwaukee'sRepertoire has regrouped for another contribution to to Moving On ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews