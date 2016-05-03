RSS

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more

May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Classical Music

Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Classical Music

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more

May 21, 2014 2:25 AM Classical Music

Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more

Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Classical Music

The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more

May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Classical Music

I am not alone in admitting that I can’t completely embrace the symphonies of Anton Bruckner. The surface sound of his music, its harmonies and gorgeous sonorities, is readily appreciated. It’s a grasp of structure and emotional narrative w... more

Jan 29, 2013 1:54 PM Classical Music

