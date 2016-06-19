Matthew J. Patten

RSS

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more

Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Theater

Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more

Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Theater

Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Theater

In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was found guilty of illegally teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The verdict was later overturned on a technicality, but not before attracting the kind of attention that is the inspirat... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:26 AM Theater

Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more

Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Theater

The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 35 Comments

The 13th Floor Elevators, one of the earliest and most innovative bands of the psychedelic era, released only three studio albums before dissolving due to drug problems, legal hassles and label mismanagement. But whereas sustained interest ... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

As contemporary farces go, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is pretty nondescript. Two down-on-their luck actors find themselves impersonating long, lost female relatives of a dying woman in order to obtain an inheritance. In the process of doing so,.. more

Jun 5, 2010 1:44 PM Theater

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

