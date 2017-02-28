Matthew J
'We’re Really Lucky Nobody Got Killed': 1986 Brewers Spring Training Explosion
Of all the health concerns a team has heading into SpringTraining, second-degree burns are not usually among them. But back in 1986, an explosion at the Brewers’ Spring Training facility in Chandler, Arizona sentnine players a.. more
Feb 28, 2017 7:28 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
This Sunday’s Brewers On Deck Gives Fans a Chance to Meet the Stars
This Sunday at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee,the Brewers will hold “Brewers On Deck 2017,” their annual winter fan festival.Dozens of current and former players will appear to sign autographs and talkwith fans. The event certai.. more
Jan 23, 2017 7:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Gaffigan
Not since “Weird” Al Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby , his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee