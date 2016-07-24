Matthew Konkel
Jake Revolver's Hard Boiled Spoofery at Inspiration
Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more
Jul 24, 2016
More Than Hardboiled Detective Silliness?
Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more
Jun 16, 2015
On the surface, Matthew Konkel's Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There's a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,
Jun 15, 2015
'Jake Revolver' at the Brumder
It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more
May 26, 2015
A Reading of The Freaks of Ordinary Time
It's notoriously difficult to get a movie made on any level and that includes even tiny independent features. For every one film that gets put into production there are at least 4.6 trillion others lying around unread. (This is a rough estimate... more
Jan 30, 2012
Bruce Springsteen
The pressure was on after Born to Run. Bruce Springsteen was the first rock artist to simultaneously fill the covers of Time and Newsweek, drawing FM airplay and charges of hype from cynics suspicious of his abrupt rise from local hero to n... more
Nov 16, 2010
The Riverwest 24-Hour Bike Race—Ride On!
Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more
Jul 21, 2010
Snatch
Snatch, Guy Richie’s follow-up to his breakthrough Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, continued to hone the fast-paced, heavily stylized storytelling of its predecessor, again telling a coincidence-ridden, comedic story about London ,Toda... more
Sep 7, 2009
LGBT Film/Video Festival Marks 22 Years
Patrik, Age 1.5 ,A&E Feature more
Oct 14, 2009
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
How to NotKill Everyone ,Film more
Sep 8, 2009