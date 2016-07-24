RSS

Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more

Jul 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Theater

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more

Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Theater

It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more

May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It's notoriously difficult to get a movie made on any level and that includes even tiny independent features. For every one film that gets put into production there are at least 4.6 trillion others lying around unread. (This is a rough estimate... more

Jan 30, 2012 9:35 PM Theater

The pressure was on after Born to Run. Bruce Springsteen was the first rock artist to simultaneously fill the covers of Time and Newsweek, drawing FM airplay and charges of hype from cynics suspicious of his abrupt rise from local hero to n... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Snatch, Guy Richie’s follow-up to his breakthrough Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, continued to hone the fast-paced, heavily stylized storytelling of its predecessor, again telling a coincidence-ridden, comedic story about London ,Toda... more

Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Patrik, Age 1.5 ,A&E Feature more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

How to NotKill Everyone ,Film more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

