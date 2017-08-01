Matthew Mcconaughey
Film Clips: Aug. 3, 2017
The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more
Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: January 26, 2017
In A Dog’s Purpose, after a lifetime happily spent as a young boy’s companion, a golden retriever (voiced by Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn again and again throughout the movie, eventually coming full-circle.Gold is adapted from an incre... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 12.22
These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more
Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 5
Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Oscar Predictions
Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more
Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
McConaughey’s Dallas Breakthrough
Twenty-thirteen was Matthew McConaughey’sbreakthrough year. He played an admirable assortment of roles, none asprominent as his star turn in DallasBuyers Club . Odds are in his favor: he’ll take the trophy for Best .. more
Feb 12, 2014 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Wolf of Wall Street
Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 12
This sequel to the 1999 film was conceived at a cast reunion dinner. The reunion concept carried over to a plot that finds the friends reuniting 15 years after college. Taye Diggs returns as protagonist Harper Stewart, with Sanaa Lathan pla... more
Nov 13, 2013 12:13 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Mud
After directing Take Shelter, an intriguing “Twilight Zone”-style tale of madness and apocalypse in America’s heartland, Jeff Nichols moves south to Arkansas for a strong follow-up, Mud. His protagonists are a pair of more
May 14, 2013 4:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 25
Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more
Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
