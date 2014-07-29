RSS

Matthew Reddin

comedy.jpg.jpe

If you want to see lots of great comedians, there’s an easy solution: Visit Next Act Theatre sometime between August 7 and 10 for the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which will bring in the most talented performers and groups from the area and s... more

Jul 29, 2014 1:26 AM Comedy

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Milwaukee Opera Theatre is returning to a beloved work from its past: Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom, the Jason Powell operetta that blended comic book heroism and Gilbert & Sullivan pastiche into a blockbuster success ... more

May 9, 2014 9:48 PM Classical Music

theater2.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks retraces steps already taken by returning to Skin Tight, an intimate, hour-long play about two lovers’ lives that RTW first produced 10 years ago. The creative ground remains fertile. RTW has brought back everyone ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:46 AM Theater

1609838_10152267267641614_1765199447_n.jpg.jpe

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

comedy.jpg.jpe

If you want to see lots of great comedians, there’s an easy solution: Visit Next Act Theatre sometime between August 7 and 10 for the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which will bring in the most talented performers and groups from the area and s... more

Jul 29, 2014 1:26 AM Comedy

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Milwaukee Opera Theatre is returning to a beloved work from its past: Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom, the Jason Powell operetta that blended comic book heroism and Gilbert & Sullivan pastiche into a blockbuster success ... more

May 9, 2014 9:48 PM Classical Music

theater2.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks retraces steps already taken by returning to Skin Tight, an intimate, hour-long play about two lovers’ lives that RTW first produced 10 years ago. The creative ground remains fertile. RTW has brought back everyone ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:46 AM Theater

1609838_10152267267641614_1765199447_n.jpg.jpe

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES