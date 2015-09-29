Maureen Kilmurry
Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen's weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr
Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more
Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Windfall Theatre Presents Staged Reading
Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more
Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Very '60s Comedy of Errors
Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more
Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespearean wit meets the 1960s in Marquette University Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors. The clean lines of Adriana Saia's cleverly simple set make Ephesus feel very much like the '60s. In places the set can make the show loo more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Omnium Gatherum: It's All About Ensemble
Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros’ Omnium Gatherum is an interesting, little exercise. Written in the shadow of September 11th, 2001, the idea is to build a solid intellectual conversation around certain celebrity archetypes that a.. more
Sep 25, 2011 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badger Fans, Feel Free to Raise Your Hopes
Don’t Dress for Dinner
Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
