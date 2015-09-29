RSS

Maureen Kilmurry

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen's weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matriarch.

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more

Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Theater

Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more

Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Theater

 Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more

Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Theater

Shakespearean wit meets the 1960s in Marquette University Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors. The clean lines of Adriana Saia's cleverly simple set make Ephesus feel very much like the '60s. In places the set can make the show loo more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros’ Omnium Gatherum is an interesting, little exercise. Written in the shadow of September 11th, 2001, the idea is to build a solid intellectual conversation around certain celebrity archetypes that a.. more

Sep 25, 2011 3:30 AM Theater

It's a time for athletic dreams in Wisconsin. Fans expect big things from the Packers, and this weekend the Wisconsin Badgers open their football season amid lots of buzz from national media. Meanwhile at Miller Park, a new statue honors Bu... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While another reverend plays the Miramar Theatre tonight (Reverend Horton Heat), Milwaukee's Reverend Raven plays a separate free show at the Washington Park Bandshell. If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on... more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

