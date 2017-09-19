RSS

Maurice Ravel

vein.jpg.jpe

On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM Album Reviews

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

mdc.jpg.jpe

MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:28 PM Dance

a+egateway_presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more

Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

Classical music composers have often—and quite evocatively—been influenced by other art forms, principally the visual arts. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two such works this weekend, including the most famous one of all, fro... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:29 PM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

An angry child throws a tantrum and demolishes his room. Magically, his broken possessions come to life and castigate him for the way he’s treated them. He flees to the back yard where the trees, insects and small more

Feb 12, 2014 1:30 AM A&E Feature

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more

Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Classical Music

