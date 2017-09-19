Maurice Ravel
Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)
On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Strange Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Dance Happening: McDowell Club’s Dynamic Duos
MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more
Present Music ‘Connecting in the Chamber’
Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more
Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Musical Pictures at the MSO
Classical music composers have often—and quite evocatively—been influenced by other art forms, principally the visual arts. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two such works this weekend, including the most famous one of all, fro... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:29 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
A Cast of Hundreds and a Plethora of Puppets
An angry child throws a tantrum and demolishes his room. Magically, his broken possessions come to life and castigate him for the way he’s treated them. He flees to the back yard where the trees, insects and small more
Feb 12, 2014 1:30 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
MSO to revel in Ravel
Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more
Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music