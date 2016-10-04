RSS
Max Bruch
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Vagueness Limits MSO Concert
After the warm acoustics of Carnegie Hall, the sound of Uihlein Hall was duller than ever in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concert of Friday evening. My ears were working hard to find a small percentage of the depth heard... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!