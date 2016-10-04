RSS

Max Bruch

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM Classical Music

After the warm acoustics of Carnegie Hall, the sound of Uihlein Hall was duller than ever in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concert of Friday evening. My ears were working hard to find a small percentage of the depth heard... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

