Max Thiesenhusen

Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more

Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Off the Cuff

Simple, elegant and pure unamplified talent. These few words sum up the wonderful experience that was the Florentine Opera’s “That’s Amore,” a showcase of mostly musical theatre songs performed by the company’s more

Feb 13, 2013 5:37 PM Classical Music

