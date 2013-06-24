RSS
Max Thiesenhusen
Fighting for the Arts
Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more
Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Max Thiesenhusen Off the Cuff
That’s Amore: Operatic Love Songs by the Florentine Opera
Simple, elegant and pure unamplified talent. These few words sum up the wonderful experience that was the Florentine Opera’s “That’s Amore,” a showcase of mostly musical theatre songs performed by the company’s more
Feb 13, 2013 5:37 PM Max Thiesenhusen Classical Music
