Max Williamson

Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre stages an endearingly uncomfortable love story this month. Tracy Letts’ Bug finds Niffer Clarke in the role of Agnes: a woman living in a run-down motel room outside of Okla,Theater more

Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Theater

Photo by Jeremy C. Welter

Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Theater

Off The Wall / via Facebook

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Theater

