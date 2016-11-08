Max Williamson
Daunting Duplicity in Off the Wall’s ‘Venus in Fur’
Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Grand Guignol’ at Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Bumpy Kind of Carnage
Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Live Parody of ‘Valley of the Dolls’
Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more
Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Murder Drama In A Hot Place
Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Camelot
Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Brandon Miller Theater