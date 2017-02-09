RSS

Maxie'S Southern Comfort

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

Photo courtesy John Buchel, Maxie's Southern ComfortIs there anything better in life than a little smoked meatat the end of summer? Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as theirfish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up.. more

Sep 2, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze 8 Comments

Changes are afoot at StoryHill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now standsfor cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting theirfocus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:0.. more

Sep 8, 2015 2:45 PM Brew City Booze

Photo by John Buchel

Maxie’s Curbside, a wooden hut on the parking lot of Maxie’s Southern Comfort, offers a delicious takeout lunch menu from Monday through Friday 11a.m.-2 p.m. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:51 PM Dining Out

Photos from Story Hill BKC

After two successful restaurant ventures (Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg), business partners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench recently launched Story Hill BKC (as in Bottle, Kitchen, Cup) on Milwaukee’s West Side. The restaurant concept is intended a... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:08 PM Dining Out

Milwaukee doesn't have a particularly rich Mardi Gras tradition, but for the last several years the city has come out for at least one reoccurring Fat Tuesday celebration: Radio Milwaukee's annual Mardi Gras party at Turner Hall Ballroom with Maxi.. more

Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Maxie's has become a gold mine on Milwaukee's West Side, a bustling place on weekends—when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

Fresh from introducing his modern-day-Satchmo shtick to the world—or at least the HBO-subscribing world—on the series “Treme,” the ever-smiling, Bud-swigging, pot-smoking barbecue master and trumpet-slinging bandleader that couldn& more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although consumer advocates had hoped that a Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly would deliver tough payday lending regulations to the governor for his signature, a bill capping payday loan interest rates at 36% hasn’t made it out... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

A visit to Walkers Point Center for the Arts clearly expresses their new future…furniture and files everywhere waiting to be moved into their new home. The WPCA will expanding to new space after February 28 to another vintage building at 839 .. more

Feb 15, 2010 2:37 PM Visual Arts

Make sure to go out to Maxie's for the Champagne Toast & King Cake at Midnight. Drink and Champagne Specials all Night. Reservations for all sizes of parties are encouraged; call today to reserve 414-292-3969 or visit ,Holiday Events more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays 1 Comments

Residents of Galveston Island recently faced this question, and, according to reports I’ve seen, nearly 40% of its population chose the latter.  They decided to ride out Hurricane Ike, which made landfall on Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m. local.. more

Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Maxie’s Southern Comfort 6732 W. Fairview Ave. 292-3969 A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

