Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Top Five BBQ Spots in MKE
Photo courtesy John Buchel, Maxie's Southern ComfortIs there anything better in life than a little smoked meatat the end of summer? Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as theirfish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up.. more
Sep 2, 2016 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 8 Comments
Changes Coming to Story Hill BKC
Changes are afoot at StoryHill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now standsfor cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting theirfocus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:0.. more
Sep 8, 2015 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Maxie’s Wonderful Curbside Service
Maxie’s Curbside, a wooden hut on the parking lot of Maxie’s Southern Comfort, offers a delicious takeout lunch menu from Monday through Friday 11a.m.-2 p.m. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:51 PM Mary Gleason Dining Out
Story Hill Success Story
After two successful restaurant ventures (Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg), business partners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench recently launched Story Hill BKC (as in Bottle, Kitchen, Cup) on Milwaukee’s West Side. The restaurant concept is intended a... more
Dec 2, 2014 9:08 PM John Reiss Dining Out
Herman Astro Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Mardi Gras Party at Turner Hall
Milwaukee doesn't have a particularly rich Mardi Gras tradition, but for the last several years the city has come out for at least one reoccurring Fat Tuesday celebration: Radio Milwaukee's annual Mardi Gras party at Turner Hall Ballroom with Maxi.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest Turns 10
WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Maxie's has become a gold mine on Milwaukee's West Side, a bustling place on weekends—when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Kermit Ruffins
Fresh from introducing his modern-day-Satchmo shtick to the world—or at least the HBO-subscribing world—on the series “Treme,” the ever-smiling, Bud-swigging, pot-smoking barbecue master and trumpet-slinging bandleader that couldn& more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival
At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Payday Loan Bills Released
Although consumer advocates had hoped that a Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly would deliver tough payday lending regulations to the governor for his signature, a bill capping payday loan interest rates at 36% hasn’t made it out... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Gary Tuma Transitions to the Future @ WPCA
A visit to Walkers Point Center for the Arts clearly expresses their new future…furniture and files everywhere waiting to be moved into their new home. The WPCA will expanding to new space after February 28 to another vintage building at 839 .. more
Feb 15, 2010 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Make sure to go out to Maxie's for the Champagne Toast & King Cake at Midnight. Drink and Champagne Specials all Night. Reservations for all sizes of parties are encouraged; call today to reserve 414-292-3969 or visit ,Holiday Events more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays 1 Comments
To evacuate, or not to evacuate?
Residents of Galveston Island recently faced this question, and, according to reports I’ve seen, nearly 40% of its population chose the latter. They decided to ride out Hurricane Ike, which made landfall on Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m. local.. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
BEST CAJUN/CREOLE RESTAURANT
Maxie’s Southern Comfort 6732 W. Fairview Ave. 292-3969 A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Maxie’s Southern Comfort 6732 W. Fairview Ave. 292-3969 A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments