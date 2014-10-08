May Adrales
Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Yellowman: Two Paths Converge
Mimi Lien’s set is simple, abstract and strikingly beautiful. Two hardwood paths converge. A few planks stick outrising from those paths. The two paths’ vertex is covered in a black, hardened tar-like substance. I don’t recall ever seeing a set .. more
Oct 4, 2011 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Drama of Family and Skin Tone
The Milwaukee Rep opens its latest this week. There isn't a whole lot to give it that specific Rep feel . . . two actors make their Rep debuts with the show, which is directed by accomplished regional director May Adrales. It looks like a remark.. more
Sep 27, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patricia Fara’s ‘Four Thousand Year History’ of Science
In Science: A Four Thousand Year History (Oxford University Press), Patricia Fara takes ai Science: A Four Thousand Year History ,Books more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 3 Comments
WisDOT Ignores Transit Needs, Pushes Freeways
Representatives from the state Departmentof Transportation took some heat from a Milwauke Shepherd ,News Features more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments