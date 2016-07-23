RSS

Maya Kuper

Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more

Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM Local Music 2 Comments

 Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM Books

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the L.A. Lakers tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will take home a Bucks schedule pen. more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rappers and indie rockers seem destined to collaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rock acts—The Roots and Fall Out Boy, for example—and in some cases churned out their own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne),... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

