Maya Kuper
Alt-Rock Musical Drama at Poet’s Monday
Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more
Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Holiday Alternative
Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Unplugged
Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more
Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Song of the Survivor
Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
Bucks vs. Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the L.A. Lakers tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will take home a Bucks schedule pen. more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hood Internet @ MSOE’s Todd Wehr Auditorium
Rappers and indie rockers seem destined to collaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rock acts—The Roots and Fall Out Boy, for example—and in some cases churned out their own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne),... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews