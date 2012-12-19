Mayan Calendar
Sugar Stems: Amps and Moxie
A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more
Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Waiting for End of the World
The icecap is melting under the polar bears’ feet. The bees that pollinate the plants are disappearing and the bats that eat the bugs are dwindling. Enormous hurricanes have wreaked havoc on seacoasts and brush fires threaten cities. War and rumo.. more
Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Waiting for the World to End
Everything we thought we knew turned out wrong. Just a few years ago we knew a black man would never become President in our lifetime, that Wall Street was impregnable and Alan Greenspan infallible and, say what you want about those Republicans.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Amos Lee
Singer-songwriter Amos Lee specializes in soulful folk music, yet his last few albums have been released on the seminal jazz label Blue Note Records, introducing the young guitarist to a novel niche audienc,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theater About Theater
Between Boulevard Theatre's staging of The Constant Wife as a theater rehears The Constant Wife ,Theater more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hives
After three great albums of fully realized garage-punk, Sweden’s self-aggrandizing The Black and White Album ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tales of 2012
Even Hollywood is getting in on the act. Director Roland Emmerich, whose preposterous disaster flick The DayAfter Tomorrow set back the cause of stopping climate change by making it seem ridiculous, has made a movie called 2012 based on the Mayan.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood